I recently had the opportunity to meet and visit with Mary Kolar. A retired naval captain, former Dane County Board supervisor and mother of two, Kolar is Gov. Tony Evers' appointee to the be the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs.
I vaguely remembered that the governor had appointed a woman and retired naval officer as Veteran Affairs secretary. But I was surprised to learn Kolar has not yet been confirmed by the Wisconsin Senate.
I decided to review her resume on the Department of Veteran Affairs website. Her naval service was a steady progression of leadership roles which included operational and financial management of major naval facilities responsible for developing, educating and shaping the current generation of young officers and enlisted persons serving in the U.S. Navy. Kolar also holds two master's degrees. In retirement she continued her public service by serving on the Dane County Board.
I am both perplexed and bewildered as to why the Wisconsin Senate appears to be dragging its feet on confirmation of someone as eminently qualified as Kolar. I therefore have a simple and straight forward question: Isn't it time for the Wisconsin Senate to do its job?
Joe Maassen, Madison, Vietnam War veteran