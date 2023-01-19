Kohl Center donors deserve our thanks -- John Finkler

The Kohl Center celebrates its 25th anniversary this week. The home for Wisconsin basketball and hockey and so many other events officially opened on Jan. 17, 1998.

The building has aged well over the years and remains one of the country's finest college event facilities.

It has not only helped and been a great resource for UW-Madison athletes and fans, but many others in Madison, Dane County and the entire state of Wisconsin.

This week it is also a good time to once again remember and recognize those primary, generous donors and University of Wisconsin graduates who helped make this beautiful building possible: lead donor, former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl ($25 million), Ab and Nancy Nicholas ($10 million) and the Kellner family ($2.5 million).

It's hard to believe the Kohl Center cost only $76 million and no tax dollars were needed, thanks to these and many other generous alumni and Badgers fans.

John Finkler, Middleton

