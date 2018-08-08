The office of lieutenant governor is often overlooked and underutilized. It is vital we have a lieutenant governor who will use it to its full potential and help to implement the change our state needs. That is why I enthusiastically support Kurt Kober for lieutenant governor.
He has spent his entire career bringing innovative ideas and fresh perspectives to businesses, nonprofits and organizations. He will do the same for our state government.
Kober's vision for the future is sincere. He wants to ensure everyone in Wisconsin has access to high-speed, low-cost internet. He wants rural and urban high-school students alike to have a path to more education that will allow them to work in well-paid 21st century jobs, and he wants to make sure Wisconsin has an independent Department of Natural Resources that will protect our water and air instead of enabling polluters to despoil them. Kober will work hard to achieve those goals.
Kober loves Wisconsin. He will provide the leadership we need to bridge the divisions the current administration created and fostered. As lieutenant governor, Kober will fight to restore our progressive legacy. Vote for him on Aug. 14.
Lester Pines, Madison