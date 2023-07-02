Every one of us as children has been told by a parent that we "should know better" when we have done something wrong. But try to imagine the added stress as a person of color -- especially to young Black males.

While the idea of "just browsing" has a certain acquired taste, people of color who engage in these types of behaviors are being monitored incessantly. The mere idea of a young Black male being detained for browsing may seem incredulous. But it happens so often, it's disparaging. The most innocent of actions can be construed so negatively when a person of color is involved.

Many Black males are taught to be leery of police. People of color are often viewed as a threat. Our method of "knowing better" includes "the less contact you have with law enforcement, the better it is for you" addendum.

Ultimately, equality starts with acknowledgement of similarities and compromises of differences. It begins with the truth. By denying the very existence of slavery and racism, some people may be pretending to "know better," so as not to disrupt their apple cart. How can some arrive at the absurd suggestion that, by teaching the truth, we're indoctrinating the youth to hate themselves?

A lot of Americans need to remember the sound of their parents' voices.

Freddie L. Brown, Kenosha