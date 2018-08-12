The upcoming elections this week and in November are critical for determining the future course of Wisconsin and the country. Voting is the simplest way we can make our choice known as to how we wish to be represented.
The right to vote for women, people of color and ethnic backgrounds has been hard fought to obtain. Even now, our ability to vote can depend on where we live, our access to a place to vote and information that seeks to create fear and discomfort with the voting process. By knowing your rights as a voter and asking questions, you can be sure to feel confident in the process.
Filling out a ballot is done by machine or paper ballot. All polling places are mandated to be accessible to people with disabilities.
Learn more by looking at a sample ballot and finding where to vote at My Vote Wisconsin (myvote.wi.gov), or go to your city clerk's office web site for information.
Kathy Wehrle, Madison