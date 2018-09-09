The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
What is more peaceable and respectful than kneeling during the flag ceremony to highlight that in America racism and hate for many is their daily bread? And who better than athletes can draw attention to this sad state of affairs?
It takes courage to stand up to hate. Let's finally practice what our brilliant Constitution lays out for us.
Jan Robbins, Madison