I agree wholeheartedly with Mary Bergen’s Sunday column urging Tony Evers to keep Stephanie Klett on as the state tourism director.
As Bergen points out, Klett's work with the "Discover Wisconsin" television show and now as tourism secretary have shown Klett knows and loves Wisconsin’s natural attributes. Of all of Gov. Scott Walker’s appointees, Klett alone has been apolitical as she has traveled the state to promote our tourism.
I would hope Klett is interested in continuing this valuable work, regardless of party in power. I can hardly think of anyone more qualified. Evers would do well to continue her appointment.
Jim Roberts, New Glarus