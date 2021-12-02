Kinsey case shows implicit police bias -- Phillip Gathright

There have been many letters to the editor in the past week or so, criticizing critical race theory, President Joe Biden, or both regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse case or race relations in general.
For those who disbelieve that there is a systemic racial bias built into the American legal system, let me remind you of the case of Charles Kinsey. Kinsey, a Black man who was trying to recover an autistic man in his care, was shot in the leg by a police officer while lying on the ground with both hands in the air. The officer was tried and only found guilty of a misdemeanor.
If you are a white person in this nation, you do not have the inherent fear of being shot by cops during your daily activities. There are very few Black men who can say the same. When a noble, honorable person like Kinsey can do everything correctly, be unarmed, and still get shot, and the officer gets off with a slap on the wrist, that is inherent racial bias.
Phillip Gathright, Madison