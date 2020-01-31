King left because of lack of offense -- Steve Gehrmann

It's easy to see why Kobe King is leaving the University of Wisconsin Badgers basketball team.
Have you watched the Badgers lately? They have no offense. None. All they do is dribble, dribble and dribble until the shot clock runs down -- then shoot a fadeaway three-pointer.
That's the way they are coached. They seem to only care about defense. You still have to score to win. And it's a lot easier to score if the defense isn't ready. The team needs some sort of offense to go with the defense.
The ship is sinking fast, and I don't think this staff can save it.
Steve Gehrmann, Sun Prairie