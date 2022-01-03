Kindness can make Mayberry a reality -- Mary Peterson-Smith

If conservatives want a peaceful, neighborly, idealistic country, why aren’t they doing anything to help make it happen?
If conservatives want kind neighbors, kids who are taught right from wrong, and a good work ethic, why do they:
- Believe fact-less opinions on ratings-based news programs?
- Model their behavior on an ex-president who degrades women and the sanctity of marriage (and who is surrounded by lawbreakers)?
- Support companies that devalue good work by good people by underpaying and underinsuring their workers?
Put your values where your mouth is.
Put your privilege of public education to news and internationally recognized newspapers of record. Put workers that actually make the product and profit first.
A kind citizenry of honest hardworking people includes lifting everyone up -- even those you might not like -- and acting civilly, because it’s a shared landscape whether you like it or not. A gated community and a tougher police force won’t help in the end.
Stop dreaming of Mayberry from "The Andy Griffith Show" and be kind to your neighbors for real. Use some good old common sense like Andy when listening to the crazy kooks like Barney Fife, Floyd the barber and Ernest T. Bass.