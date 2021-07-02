Kindness can help fix climate change -- Tim Melin

As we continue to shatter record-high temperatures in our country and the world, many of us ask, "What can I do to address runaway climate change?"
I know it's a question I ask myself many times a day, every day of my life. Individually, we can do some good things: Walk more instead of driving. Eat a vegetarian or vegan diet. Plant trees.
What I find myself coming back to is what shouldn't we do. We can't continue to overconsume our resources. We can't continue to build weapons. We can't continue to allow injustice to continue. This includes racial, sexual and economic injustices. We can't continue to underfund our schools. We can't continue to turn a blind eye to the homeless, the poor and the sick.
Our news doesn't address the severity of the ecological catastrophe we all face. It's scary, and I'm not sure we can stop it from happening. But we have to try. Part of the solution is to treat all human beings and all of nature kindly and respectfully. It gives us our only chance to survive an inhospitable world.
Tim Melin, Verona