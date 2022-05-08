Kind people make America truly great -- Dewey Hefty

I had a appointment Monday at the Veterans Hospital in Madison and had my Vietnam veteran cap on. After my appointment, I stopped at a Dollar Tree store to buy some flowers to put on family members' graves on Memorial Day.

As I was waiting in line to check out, the lady in front of me told the cashier to put my flowers on her bill. After I told her a number of times that she did not have to do that, she told me that is the least she could for someone who served our country.