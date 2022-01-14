Kind people helped rescue my dog in road -- Norma Satter

I was walking my little dog with my walker the other day, as I do most mornings near Copps Avenue and Femrite Drive in Monona. When I stopped to pick up his dog waste, he got away from me and headed out into the street.
A young man stopped his truck and got out to help me catch him. Another truck driver stopped his truck as it was turning into the street where my dog was. The dog came back, and we made it safely back home.
These two kind people interrupted their day to provide aid and assistance.
I do not know their names but I am so grateful. Thank you.
Norma Satter, Monona