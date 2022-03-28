 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Kind motorists made ordeal better -- Sandra Esrael

Thank you to the more than 15 motorists who stopped by our car parked in a ditch on North Territorial Road just outside Evansville.

My husband accidentally hit a pothole on the side of that road, knocking a front tire off its rim. We called our insurer that failed to send a tow truck. Many kind people stopped to offer help or make telephone calls for us, some even turned around on the road or stopped twice to check on us.

Tom's Towing from Evansville did a great job of helping us after we were stranded for more than three hours. Thank you so much to Tom for great service and to the many helpful motorists. Your warm-heartedness is much appreciated.

Sandra Esrael and Peter Williams, Madison 

