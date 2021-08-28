Kind is too kind for today's politics -- Bob Hunt

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, was wise to retire from Congress. Not only is politics polarized, it has also turned ugly.
Kind's would-be opponent for Congress just made news for verbally abusing a young teenage library worker. This same man attended and supported the Jan. 6 anti-democracy rally at the U.S. Capitol.
This isn't about one man, but a general unsavory threatening attitude among many people toward others with differing opinions and lifestyles. This is perpetuated by a rebellion against facts and truth. Though there can be many differing facts and truths, too many on the far-right have thrown away facts and truth they don't like, and listen to charlatans eager to take their money.
Kind wants civil debate on issues and competency. That's what our politics and democracy are supposed to be about. Being civil and agreeing on some facts and democratic principles is now out the window.
It is now the politics of the unkind.
Kind should return to politics. He would be a good successor to Gov. Tony Evers. Both are kind men who stand in the middle of extremes. Society needs the civility brought by leaders like Kind.
Bob Hunt, Lodi