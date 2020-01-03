Kind gestures make world better -- Joyce and Sid Waldorf
My husband and I had a surprising but delightful experience recently at a Culver's restaurant in Beloit.

We were about to purchase our meal when this young Muslim woman approached us and said, "I would like to buy you your meal." I looked at her stunned and said, "Oh, that's not necessary." She said, "I know it's not necessary, but it's my money and I can spend it anyway I want to."

We then accepted her generous offer and ordered our meal while wishing her a happy new year. Her gesture had made our world a little better place that day.

Joyce and Sid Waldorf, Madison

