Kind gestures make world better -- Joyce and Sid Waldorf

My husband and I had a surprising but delightful experience recently at a Culver's restaurant in Beloit.
We were about to purchase our meal when this young Muslim woman approached us and said, "I would like to buy you your meal." I looked at her stunned and said, "Oh, that's not necessary." She said, "I know it's not necessary, but it's my money and I can spend it anyway I want to."
We then accepted her generous offer and ordered our meal while wishing her a happy new year. Her gesture had made our world a little better place that day.
Joyce and Sid Waldorf, Madison