For $28 million of our taxpayer money, Kimberly-Clark may save the jobs of 388 people for several more years. Kimberly-Clark also might invest up to $200 million in an aging, marginally profitable plant that produces goods that aren’t selling well.
For $25 million of their money, Austin, Texas, taxpayers are getting 5,000 or more new, high-paying, professional jobs (mostly engineers and computer science) and $1 billion or more in new facility investment from Apple, one of the strongest enterprises on the planet. Proximity and excellence of the University of Texas is cited as one of the compelling motivations for Apple’s commitment.
How great does Gov. Scott Walker look now? He looks like a politician way out of his league messing with things he shouldn’t mess with to try to buy votes for whatever office he runs for next? Has trashing UW-Madison been such a great strategy? Maybe not.
Lew Posekany, Middleton