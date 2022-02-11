Killing won't end the Islamic State -- Nancy Johnson

It’s dangerous to be the head of the Islamic State group.

As U.S. Special Forces closed in, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed himself and his family. Such was the case with Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019 and others before that.

No doubt these are bad guys, and the Islamic State group is a scourge on the Earth. Unfortunately, they will be the same circus with different clowns. We can’t kill our way to success.

We can’t kill the idea of the Islamic State. Time for a different strategy.

Nancy Johnson, Windsor