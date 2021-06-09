Killing pipeline didn't hike prices -- Graydon Giesfeldt

Sunday's letter to the editor, "Higher prices are hidden tax," blamed increasing gas prices on canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and the artic oil leases.
In fact, gas prices bottomed out in April of last year and have been rising ever since, well before the project was cancelled. That project is only 10% complete and most of the activity and jobs are in Canada. It was not scheduled for completion for several years. The artic oil leases were issued a few weeks before President Donald Trump left office. There has been no drilling in the short time the leases were active. There is simply no connection between these projects and the current price of gasoline.
An addition, the letter declared that these higher prices are a tax on consumers. Excuse me, this extra money is going to the oil companies, not the U.S. Treasury. If you want to talk about new taxes just look at the tariffs on China since 2018. Those tariffs have been passed directly to American consumers.