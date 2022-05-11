Killing innocent life isn't a right -- Patrick Hardyman

Reading the Wisconsin State Journal the past few days since the leaked draft of a "potential" reversal of Roe vs. Wade, you would think the world was coming to an end.

Democrats, including our very own Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, are falling all over themselves to express their outrage at this "possible" change in abortion jurisprudence from our nation's highest court. All this heated rhetoric is for something that has not taken place.

Let's be clear from the outset -- there is absolutely no language in our Constitution for the right to kill an innocent, defenseless human being who happens to reside in a mother's womb.

Nothing.

How we went from a "right to privacy" (also a phrase not found in the Constitution) to the "slaughter of the innocents" is nothing but fabricated legal hogwash.

Abortion is one of the greatest moral evils of my generation, with some 64 million abortions, because seven men in 1973 decided to play God and "create" a constitutional right where none had existed.

Lastly, I have no doubt if this draft does lead to a reversal of Roe, we will see violence moving from the womb to the culture at large. That's the legacy of the evil of abortion rights.

Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville