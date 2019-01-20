We must end the right of Wisconsin citizens to sponsor and participate in wildlife killing contests in this state.
The fourth goal in the revised Department of Natural Resources mission statement aims "to work with people to understand each other's views and to carry out the public will." Is it really the will of the public to support contests to kill as many of a species as possible? No solid scientific studies support the idea that such practices have a significant benefit to the ecosystems in which those species are randomly killed in large numbers.
Perpetuating the notion that killing contests held in Wisconsin are a "fun" form of recreation is abhorrent. How do these contests teach young people to respect wildlife? The simple answer is that they don't.
Jean Voss, Stoughton