Killing babies isn't health care -- Donald Krueger

Roe v. Wade is all over the news again. I must say, I don't understand all of the hullabaloo. I don't understand why we sanitize it as "women's health." Aren't we talking about killing the baby?

I don't understand how it is considered a civil right for the woman. What about the right of the baby to live? I don't understand the politicians falling all over themselves in support of the elimination of so many future voters. I don't understand how the lives of Black people or military personnel or police officers or the hundreds of thousands of immigrants crossing our southern border can matter but not the lives of our own babies.

I don't understand how we can condemn Adolf Hitler for the deaths of 6 million Jews, or Joseph Stalin for the 20 million Russians killed during his regime, or Mao Zedong for the millions of deaths from the "Great Leap Forward" -- and yet claim that the estimated 63 million U.S. babies aborted since 1973 is a woman's civil right.

I don't understand all of the issues involved in Roe v. Wade, and I can't get over that some 63 million American babies had mothers who preferred to have them dead rather than born.

Donald Krueger, Portage