Kids shouldn't be living in fear -- Grey Hottmann

I’m 14-years-old and I'm scared. Not because of school shootings or because of the lack of control over my own body, but because of the men making decisions about these laws.

I’m 14, yet I understand how corrupt and childish the people in our government are acting. I look around, and all I see is anger and hatred.

I’m 14, yet I have to have an escape plan in every building I go in and carry pepper spray around, just in case. I know how to fit keys into my fist like claws. Instead of fearing monsters in my closet, I fear people with guns.

Is that fair that I have to live in constant fear as a teenager.

I don’t expect you to change your mind, but I demand you to protect kids and teenagers like me if you’re going to force more kids into this world that is artificially filled with cruelty.

Fight for stricter gun laws, so the kids you so badly don't want aborted are safe. Fight for better sex education and contraceptives, so the babies you don’t want aborted don’t happen in the first place. Fight for easily accessible help, so the kids who die due to suicide every year can access help.

I don’t expect you to change your mind, but I demand you to do better.

Grey Hottmann, Middleton