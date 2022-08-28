 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Kids shouldn't be living in fear -- Grey Hottmann

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

I’m 14-years-old and I'm scared. Not because of school shootings or because of the lack of control over my own body, but because of the men making decisions about these laws.

I’m 14, yet I understand how corrupt and childish the people in our government are acting. I look around, and all I see is anger and hatred.

I’m 14, yet I have to have an escape plan in every building I go in and carry pepper spray around, just in case. I know how to fit keys into my fist like claws. Instead of fearing monsters in my closet, I fear people with guns.

Is that fair that I have to live in constant fear as a teenager.

I don’t expect you to change your mind, but I demand you to protect kids and teenagers like me if you’re going to force more kids into this world that is artificially filled with cruelty.

People are also reading…

Fight for stricter gun laws, so the kids you so badly don't want aborted are safe. Fight for better sex education and contraceptives, so the babies you don’t want aborted don’t happen in the first place. Fight for easily accessible help, so the kids who die due to suicide every year can access help.

I don’t expect you to change your mind, but I demand you to do better.

Grey Hottmann, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics