Kids, parents need teachers in school -- Peter Robertson
As the parent of a sixth-grader at Whitehorse Middle School in Madison, we could not be happier with the education our son has gotten from his teachers.

From 4-year-old kindergarten to this year, the teachers have been sharp, caring and adaptive to constantly changing circumstances. Madison teachers are being asked to do the seemingly impossible: Stay safe and sane while teaching short-handed during a pandemic. We have faith they can do it in-person with students in the schools.

Most everybody -- from scientists to teachers to parents -- agrees that is what is best for the students. My wife (a postal carrier) and I (a grocery manager) understand firsthand what it’s like to work shorthanded outside the home during a public health crisis. It’s all hands on deck.

With teachers teaching our kids in person, it allows so many hardworking Madison parents like us to continue working long hours, knowing our kids are in good hands.

We look forward to seeing our teachers back in school Monday, when the district now plans to return to in-person classes. We already miss you. 

Peter Robertson, Madison

