Of late, I’ve found our daily news to be very disheartening. We’re facing so much political divisiveness, as well as environmentally-caused devastation, both on the national and local level.
This summer, however, I've witnessed tremendous positives while encountering young people volunteering in our community. I've seen young adults taking time to help out at the River Food Pantry in a variety of capacities. More recently, I've seen young folks lending muscle in the clean-up efforts in the Shorewood community.
Observing their genuine willingness to help and their attitude of caring, gives me hope that they will be a catalyst for creating positive change. I’ll add a shout-out to the staff at West High School: be prepared. From my experiences this summer, the incoming freshman class appears to be loaded with potential.
Margaret Fuguitt, Madison