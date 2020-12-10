Kids need to be back in schools -- Cathy Ley

I am grandmother to a third-grade student who is in the Sun Prairie School District.
I have him for online learning twice a week, and the other days get split up between his mom and dad. That's a total of three different households. He is a bright student, but I have witnessed a lack of motivation, restlessness, boredom and some struggles with math. He is missing the socialization school provides since online learning started for him last March.
It is time he gets back to his school building. Other schools are making it work, so his school needs to try. These children are the ones who are being hurt. Teachers and the school district seem to want the kids to stay at home. But because the experts are now saying it's rare that children, especially the younger ones, contract or spread the virus, it's important they return to school.
Please, these kids have suffered enough. Give them a chance. Please let them return to school second semester.
Cathy Ley, Beaver Dam
