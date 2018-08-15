As time goes on, we as human beings are becoming more gullible. We worry, we stumble, and we put trust in things that are unhealthy for us. Where is the benefit in alcohol and drugs, when the most important thing is your children?
You need to realize that those things are going to be the death of you eventually. Nobody is going to take care of your children the same way you, their actual parents, will.
Take my advice and be the role model they need now, so they can be the role model for their children. One weak link in the chain could cause it to break under pressure.
Let's try to rebuild that foundation that may be lost in some places.
Samuel Ludke, Wisconsin Rapids