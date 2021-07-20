Kids need history, not brainwashing -- Jerry Darda

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theorists hold that, "the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites."
Teaching this in schools is just one other issue polarizing our two political parties. Republicans are justified in opposing this being taught in schools. The Democrats on the other hand believe that Republicans are really against teaching accurate history, including the realities of racism that has occurred over the years, and they may be right. We need common ground.
Highlighting the historical oppression of minorities is of value because it's reality. Brainwashing students that the current structure of U.S. institutions favor whitse and oppress Blacks is unfair. A distinction has to made between sensitivity training, which focuses on the golden rule, and critical race theory, which focuses on victimization.
Schools wouldn't have to worry about either if parents were doing their job of teaching values at home. Unfortunately, families no longer do this, and it's been forced on the schools -- same as feeding kids lunch.
Jerry Darda, Madison