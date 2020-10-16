 Skip to main content
Kids need a more balanced education -- Tom Neises
Kids need a more balanced education -- Tom Neises

As a person who spent 38 years in the classroom, it pains me to see how little about our history, government and civics our young people know. I feel strongly that we need more balance in our curriculum, which currently tilts way to the left. I'm not opposed to the liberal view, but I strongly feel our young people also need to hear the conservative view. Balance is good.

If possible, the state Department of Public Instruction needs to be examined. Teach our kids a balanced view of our history -- both the good and the bad -- and teach our kids to write, read, speak and think. It will go a long way in making us a better country. Let's keep the schools open and give our kids the education they deserve.

Tom Neises, Patch Grove

