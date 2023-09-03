The TV news stations in recent days have been covering the opening of the elementary and high schools for the new school year.

What makes me sick is hearing how they’ve been forced to increase security and prepare students through active shooter drills in case they’re involved in such a situation. What’s wrong with this picture?

The public knows and the majority agrees that the United States has a major gun problem. We have weekly reports of mass shootings carried out by people armed with assault rifles, but these weapons remain on the streets because certain politicians are lapdogs for the National Rifle Association. You don’t see this happening in other countries, or nowhere near the extent that it happens in the U.S. The only difference is politicians in those countries care more about their people’s safety.

It’s sad that the same lawmakers who profess to be pro-life and supportive of families -- out of either cowardice or greed -- continue to support the gun lobby while innocent men, women and children continue to be gunned on an almost daily basis.

People should take a good hard look at who they vote for and decide if this person cares whether you live or die.

Paul Mickey, Madison