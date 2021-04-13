Kids can easily be confused on a bus -- Chuck Bauer

Concerning the 5-year-old student recently left behind on a Madison school bus, the same thing happened to me at the same age in 1952 on a U.S. Army school bus just days after my military family had arrived in Munich, Germany.

Though my mother had taken me to the bus stop in the morning, on the way home I could not remember where to get off. I clearly do remember deciding to stay on the bus despite my fear and confusion.

In my case, the driver, a kindly German man who spoke no English, (no secondary attendants in those days), was alert enough to notice me and to eventually get me home.

Parents might be surprised how easily kids can get confused despite thinking they know it all. And as for the pair of neglectful adults responsible for the kids on the bus shirking their critical responsibilities, it's frightening to think how easily that seems to have happened.

Chuck Bauer, Madison