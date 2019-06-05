The May 30 letter to editor "Don't teach climate change in schools" called teaching about climate change to middle and high school kids "inappropriate." I strongly disagree.
Children of that age can understand the mechanisms of global warming on climate when explained in layman's terms, as recent TV documentaries have been doing. There are rallies of just such children all around the United States and Europe. Their speakers and those gathered speak eloquently and with deep concern. They are very aware of what they will inherit.
Children are looking to their future and have not yet been absorbed into the daily responsibilities that leave little time to think much about the days after tomorrow. They can sense conflict between what's "normal" everyday life, and documentaries reporting record severe storms, fires and floods.
To hide these vital realities from our children until they have been "normalized" into our status quo is to give more time for deniers to take the world closer to the climate change tipping point.
Paul Nonn, Deerfield