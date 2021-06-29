Key contributors weren't complainers -- John Finkler

The seven seniors on the Wisconsin's men's basketball team were quick to point their collective fingers at their coach Greg Gard for their disappointing performances and season.

Interesting, two players who by most measures overperformed -- freshman Jonathan Davis and sophomore Tyler Wahl -- were apparently not part of the complaint session.

Davis and Wahl were key contributors for the Badgers, playing in all 31 games with each averaging 24 minutes per game. They hustled and improved their games throughout the season. The team actually often looked better when they were in the game, instead of the all-senior lineup. Wahl even worked his way into starting the final 18 games.

The seniors could have learned greatly from two of the team's youngest players, Davis and Wahl.

Often, looking into a mirror, taking personal responsibility and learning an important life lesson is much more productive than pointing a finger and assigning blame to others.

John Finkler, Middleton