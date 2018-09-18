It has been reported that former Secretary of State John Kerry was secretly meeting with representatives of Iran to try and save the Iran nuclear deal.
As an aside, neither the United States nor Iran ever signed the agreement, so there really was no deal. In any event, now Kerry is sneaking around talking with Iran to do what God only knows. This is completely outrageous. But this is Kerry's M.O.
When he was still a military officer during the Vietnam War, he met with the North Vietnamese to undermine the United States position. He should have been court-martialed for treason and thrown in prison. But nothing happened to him, and the loons in Massachusetts elected him as a senator.
He is a traitor to the United States, and I hope this time some serious legal repercussions fall on him.
Joseph Tripalin, McFarland