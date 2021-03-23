 Skip to main content
Kerr will do what is best for kids -- Carol Kloepping
It is encouraging to have a good strong conservative candidate such as Deb Kerr running for our state superintendent of public instruction. She has a proven track record working successfully in education for 40 years and two decades as a local superintendent in Wisconsin. Due to the pandemic, our kids are behind and have suffered.

Kerr will:

  • Put kids and families first.
  • Get back to basics, teach phonics and improve outcomes.
  • Appoint a new team at the Department of Public Instruction who are educators, not bureaucrats and politicians.
  • Bring together choice, charter and public schools.
  • Put all kids on a path to success, especially toward the trades.
  • Support the liberty for all parents to choose the best education setting for their kids.

I hope you will join me and vote for Kerr on April 6.

Carol Kloepping, Brodhead

