Kerr will do what is best for kids -- Carol Kloepping

It is encouraging to have a good strong conservative candidate such as Deb Kerr running for our state superintendent of public instruction. She has a proven track record working successfully in education for 40 years and two decades as a local superintendent in Wisconsin. Due to the pandemic, our kids are behind and have suffered.
Kerr will:
- Put kids and families first.
- Get back to basics, teach phonics and improve outcomes.
- Appoint a new team at the Department of Public Instruction who are educators, not bureaucrats and politicians.
- Bring together choice, charter and public schools.
- Put all kids on a path to success, especially toward the trades.
- Support the liberty for all parents to choose the best education setting for their kids.
I hope you will join me and vote for Kerr on April 6.
Carol Kloepping, Brodhead