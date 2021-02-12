Kerr will be an independent leader -- Robert Teigen

For our schools to move forward, Wisconsin needs Deb Kerr as its next state superintendent of schools. I hope you will join me in supporting her in the upcoming primary.
Wisconsin’s schools are not and must never be made political. Schools serve children in the dark red counties and in the deep blue cities of our great state. Children attend a wide variety of public, private, charter and home schools -- and no two learning experiences are identical. But we can all agree that the education of every child matters.
Wisconsin is a purple state. We need an independent leader of our schools who won’t antagonize or blame one side or blindly endorse the other. We need someone that can bring Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, together and get both parties to agree to invest in Wisconsin’s schools, teachers and kids.
We need someone who can introduce fresh ideas to the Department of Public Instruction and think about issues through a nonpolitical, pro-schools lens. Someone who will implement a statewide plan to get our schools reopened and work with all sectors in education to ensure every child in Wisconsin is college, career and community ready.
Kerr is the only candidate who can pull this off. Vote Kerr Feb. 16.
Robert Teigen, Fitchburg