Kerr will be a champion for kids -- Barb Fleming

The people of Brown Deer know the truth. We know the real Deb Kerr.

We are her students, alumni, parents, residents, teachers, administrators, staff, coaches, school board members, business partners and civic leaders. We know no one has spent more time and energy in support of our children, schools and community than Kerr. We trust that she will do the same for your children as superintendent of public instruction.

Kerr is a proven champion for kids. She knows that education is everyone’s business. Wisconsin’s future depends on a world-class school system. She is a highly-respected leader who is passionate, innovative, collaborative and trustworthy. She understands day-to-day operations of schools and their current struggles. She values and supports teachers and staff dedicated to making a real difference in the future of our children. She values working with parents to achieve true equity and excellence for every child. Her leadership experience at the local, state and national levels will be critical in the months and years ahead.

We know Kerr. We believe in her. She is the best qualified candidate for state superintendent of public instruction. Join us by proudly voting for her on April 6.

Barb Fleming, president, Education Foundation of Brown Deer