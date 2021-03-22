Kerr did excellent job in Brown Deer -- Jan Evans

Six of our grandchildren graduated from the Brown Deer School District where they learned to live "The Brown Deer Way."

As a former teacher, I am disappointed to see Jill Underly running such a negative campaign for state superintendent of public instruction. Instead of digging up dirt on her opponent, she should be telling voters about the positive things she has done for her district. That would be "The Brown Deer Way."

Deb Kerr has made major improvements in the Brown Deer schools, thanks to referendums passed by the voters. She supports the science of reading, which is crucial to improve literacy statewide. As far as time spent working on a private business during school hours, I don't know of a principal or superintendent that doesn't spend many hours working overtime.

Learn about Keer at Kerr4Kids.com.

Jan Evans, Milton