Kerr can't be trusted to lead schools -- Patricia Krueger
Kerr can't be trusted to lead schools -- Patricia Krueger

Deborah Kerr is running for the office of state superintendent of public instruction. If elected, she would be in charge of instruction for the students of our state who are enrolled in public schools. That is a very weighty position, one for which we need an ethical person of ability.

Kerr has used time and resources of her position as superintendent of the Brown Deer School District to set up a personal business, according to the State Journal's recent report, "Kerr used district's time, email on her firm."

Using resources that are not yours to use is unethical. We want a person we can trust for this important position for Wisconsin schools, not someone who fudges it.

We need leaders of ability whom we can trust. Vote for Jill Underly for state superintendent of public instruction.

Patricia Krueger, Madison

