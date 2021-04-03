Kerr can address achievement gap -- Howard Landsman

The Madison School Board made a grievous mistake in 2011 when it rejected the Urban League’s Madison Prep charter school proposal that was backed by, among others, UW professor Gloria Ladson-Billings, perhaps America’s leading voice on culturally-responsive education.
Since then, our community has continued to bemoan the immense achievement gap between Black and white students. Now, thanks to the uber-generosity of Pleasant Rowland and dogged determination of Kaleem Caire, One City Schools has a chance to demonstrate the path to success on an issue that has confounded the Madison School District which has consistently failed generations of Black children.
Interestingly, the forces that -- however well-intentioned -- defeated Madison Prep now support a candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly, whose district is 99% white. Meanwhile, they are doing a hatchet job on her opponent, former Brown Deer Superintendent Deborah Kerr, who dramatically narrowed achievement gaps in a 50% low-income district with 80% kids of color. Kerr's leadership prowess was recognized far and wide by her election to head the state and national associations of school superintendents.
I fear that choosing Underly over Kerr will find us, 10 years from now, still wringing our hands over Wisconsin’s worst-in-the-nation student achievement gap.
Howard Landsman, Madison