Kerr best suited to address disparities -- Terry Walsh

If every conversation we have today is based on race, why is no one talking about Jill Underly, a candidate for state Department of Public Instruction superintendent, only managing a school district that is 99% white? Deborah Kerr, her opponent in the April 6 election, has managed a district that's 80% students of color.

Don't our communities of color deserve to be run by someone who has walked their halls and addressed the complexities of a larger urban district?

Underly's candidacy, supported by teachers unions, is yet another example of educated whites conveniently downplaying the voices of minorities. Ten years ago, the Madison School Board shot down a plan to open a school for Black students to achieve excellence. Clearly, with Underly's nomination, we haven't come much further.

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial endorsing Underly acknowledged Kerr's work to attract more diverse people to the teaching profession. The editorial noted her successful and decade-long track record of leading a district of students of color which "exceeds expectations." Yet in its endorsement of Underly, the newspaper selectively focused on Kerr's campaign acumen in recent months.