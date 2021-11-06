 Skip to main content

Kenosha should have been closed -- Edward J. Huck
My brother Ken Huck was mayor of the city of Racine in 1968.

As many will remember, demonstrations occurred over racial disparities in the city. My brother had been mayor for only 10 days, but he had a chief of police who was smart and tenured in Chief Le Roy Jenkins. When it became apparent that outside agitators were likely to come to the city, Chief Jenkins wisely suggested to close off the city and call a curfew, which the mayor did. Many who did not have proof that they belonged in the city were turned back that night. After a cooling-off period, talks calmed the waters.

I can’t help wondering why, given all that had happened prior to the shooting by Kenosha police, wasn’t the city protected from outside agitators? Proper action and advice by the Kenosha police to city leaders could have prevented the Kyle Rittenhouse killings and trial.

Some may wonder how the Kenosha police could know what would happen. I ask, "How is it they didn’t know?" It is so very sad.

Edward J. Huck, Oregon

