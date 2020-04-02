Kennel supports vital research -- Jerome Donohoe

It’s disappointing how far those opposed to the operation of a federal- and state-licensed commercial dog kennel in Spring Green will go to mislead the public. Dane4Dogs (which does not even come from that community) continues to prey on residents with unfounded and exaggerated claims.

Village residents deserve better.

I have 32 years of experience managing a federal- and state-licensed facility, and I’ve personally visited the kennel in Spring Green. I came away impressed by the dedication to cleanliness and good animal care. The owners also run a local veterinary clinic. They are good people and animal lovers. The harassment they have been forced to endure for several months is appalling and shameful.

Furthermore, the kennel supports health research to advance medical care for both humans and animals alike. Serious diseases such as cancer, heart disease and spinal disorders require the study of dogs for medical advancements to be accomplished. These procedures help train your local first responders.

I urge all local Spring Green village residents to support this local family and reject Dane4Dogs.

Vote "no" on Tuesday's referendum.

Jerome Donohoe, Milwaukee