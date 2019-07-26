The July 18 "Today in History" column highlighted the incident on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard when Edward M. Kennedy drove his car off a bridge. Kennedy was able to escape, but his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, drowned.
Edgartown Fire Rescue Captain and diver John Farrar recovered Kopechne's body the next morning, and alleged she died from suffocation, not drowning, surviving in the vehicle's air void for several hours.
Kennedy's excuses for an unconscionable delay in reporting the incident were as phony as the neck brace he wore to Kopechne's funeral. His many post-accident phone calls while Kopechne may have been fighting for her life failed to include the only one that counted -- alerting the authorities. If he had, Kopechne might still been alive today.
Both Kennedy and Kopechne were likely thinking the very same thing while she was dying a horrifying death: "How am I going to get out of this?" But for two completely different reasons. Kennedy went on to become the liberal ''Lion of the Senate,'' Kopechne became an afterthought in a completely preventable tragedy.
As Aesop quipped, "We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office."
Paul W. Schlecht, Madison