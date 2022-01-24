Ken Eeg: Score of Packers' game demands a recount

In keeping with the times, I know the Green Bay Packers actually won Saturday's game vs. San Francisco.
There were too many discrepancies (no specifics) for the Packers not to come out on top. I believe they need to do an immediate recount on the outcome. Four points shouldn't be hard to find. If the recount doesn't overturn the result, then I hope our state Assembly speaker will authorize $675,000 for a commission to investigate the situation.
The purpose of the investigation would not be to dispute the result, but rather to make sure these discrepancies never happen again.
Ken Eeg, Madison