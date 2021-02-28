Kemble will work hard for district -- Eileen Harrington

I urge my North Side Madison neighbors to reelect Rebecca Kemble as our District 18 City Council member.
I am a Madison native and District 18 resident. I feel incredibly fortunate to be represented by Ald. Kemble. I recently served as chair of Madison's Task Force on Government Structure. I am one of those nerds who regularly watches City Council meetings online. From two years of task force work, observation of council meetings, and communications with Kemble about city services and issues, I know that the City Council has no harder working or better prepared member.
The job requires a significant commitment of time and an extensive knowledge of an array of municipal departments and functions. Watching the recent District 18 candidates forum by the North Side Planning Council made clear Kemble is the most knowledgeable and best-qualified candidate for our district. She has a stellar and vastly superior record of working with all interests to support equity, public safety, our environment, great city services and the North Side. Please join me in voting for Kemble on April 6.
Eileen Harrington, Madison