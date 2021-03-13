Kemble protects community schools -- Michelle Ellinger

Neighborhood schools are important to me. They bring people together and build community, as I’ve experienced raising my three sons on the North Side of Madison.
That’s one reason I support Ald. Rebecca Kemble’s campaign for the District 18 seat on the Madison City Council.
Usually council members aren’t that involved with our school system. But Kemble has long been a champion of North Side schools, going back to before she was elected. Recently, she brought together concerned residents, city planners and school district officials to make sure that our future neighbors could walk to their school and know their community.
She negotiated with not one but two municipalities to secure a land swap between the Madison and DeForest school districts. Her success is a testament to Kemble’s skill, experience and commitment to neighborhood schools.
The land-swap agreement is vital as development comes to former agricultural areas such as the Raemisch Farm and the parcel at the corner of Wheeler Road and Highway CV. These properties are close to Lakeview and Gompers elementary schools. But without the land-swap agreement, students living there would have had long bus rides out to DeForest.