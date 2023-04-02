We’re all sick of the constant political ads in the mail. Usually, I look at them fleetingly. But recently I read the plea of Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly, “Don’t skip this election, make your voice heard.”

I haven’t skipped an election since 1968. But I do want to make my voice heard because Janet Protasiewicz's campaign has been accused of being fueled by California extremists.

Is it extreme for a woman to be in control of her own body? Is it extreme that I’m concerned that the life of our grandchildren will be in jeopardy unless we control the carbon emissions that are heating up the planet?

Kelly says he will keep Wisconsin safe, and yet I doubt he supports any form of commonsense gun regulation, such as expanding background checks, limiting high-powered rifles or banning magazines that can hold enough bullets to kill every child in a first-grade classroom. For the third year in a row, we have had over a hundred mass killings by the end of March.

Kelly is not proposing to keeping women, men or children safe. And I am not a California liberal extremist. I am a 78-year-old Lutheran from Wisconsin. Go Badgers.

Linda Pils, Middleton

