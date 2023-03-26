I write encouraging voters to choose Daniel Kelly in the election for Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 4.

Kelly served the Supreme Court with diligence when he previously sat on the bench. He understands that each branch of government has its own purpose with a clear distinction between creating law and adjudicating law. The judiciary is not charged with interpreting law based on individual justices’ values. Kelly has been clear that personal values have no place in decisions. The questions and processes coming before the court should be examined and decided within constitutional measure.

Kelly has shown us he is able to serve the courts as an impartial arbiter.

Conversely, I am astounded at advertisements I have seen for his opponent, Judge Janet Protasiewicz. She repeatedly implies she will act on her own values if elected to the bench. She campaigns as if she is running for a political lawmaking office, proudly providing her position on current hot button issues. How could she be trusted to be impartial if one of those issues were to arise to the level of the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

We need to preserve impartiality on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Vote for Kelly on April 4.

Debi Towns, Edgerton

