It is obvious we have a clear choice in the race for the Supreme Court in Wisconsin. Judge Janet Protasiewicz has made it quite clear that she will void/change any law of the state she does not like. There are many examples of her not doing what true justice requires and she has a history of just giving wrist slaps to violent criminals.

Former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, the other candidate, has stated he just wants to do what a Supreme Court justice is supposed to do: determine if a state law violates the state constitution or not. That is exactly what Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are supposed to do.

Of course, the major issue of abortion is driving much of the focus on this race. The state Legislature has recently proposed changes to the 1849 abortion law. The governor has said no to them. It should be the governor and the state Legislature that comes up with an abortion law that represents what the voters in Wisconsin find acceptable.

In no event should a Supreme Court judge decide what the abortion law should be.

Vote Kelly for fairness.

Terry Voice, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection